Crews put out 3-acre fire in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a brush fire was reported in Iroquois Park, authorities now say it is out.
Major Bobby Cooper of the Louisville Fire Department said crews started clearing the scene around 9 p.m. Monday.
The three-acre fire was reported at the top of the hill around Toppill Road.
Louisville Fire had three companies on the scene. Fairdale and Fern Creek Fire also helped with a forestry unit and water tanker.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
