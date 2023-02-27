x
Crews put out 3-acre fire in Iroquois Park

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire but said it happened at the top of the hill around Toppill Road Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a brush fire was reported in Iroquois Park, authorities now say it is out.

Major Bobby Cooper of the Louisville Fire Department said crews started clearing the scene around 9 p.m. Monday.

The three-acre fire was reported at the top of the hill around Toppill Road.

Louisville Fire had three companies on the scene. Fairdale and Fern Creek Fire also helped with a forestry unit and water tanker.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

