One person hospitalized after fire near PRP neighborhood

Major Roger Milliner said the fire happened at the 7200 block of Night Acres Lane, and the call came in around 9:25 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out near the PRP neighborhood.

Night Acres Lane is off Cane Run Road.

He said EMS transported one person to UofL Hospital. He said the person was burned, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Milliner said they are working to find out what caused the fire.

No other information is currently available.

This story will be updated.

