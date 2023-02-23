Officials: Fire damages Oldham County Family YMCA

Officials say the fire started in a chicken coop outside the YMCA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A late-night fire in Oldham County reportedly started in a chicken coop according to officials.

South Oldham Assistant Chief Kevin Parker said the Family YMCA in Buckner was damaged by fire and smoke that started outside of the building.

"Reported to be a chicken coop on fire which extended to the actual building itself. So we had a fire with an exposure and we arrived on scene, we, in fact, had both the chicken coop as well as the YMCA on fire tonight," Parker said.

Firefighters said the building was busy with 70 to 100 people inside at the time when the fire spread up the exterior walls and into the roof. Everyone inside the building escaped safely.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries; one injured his hand, and the other overheated in Wednesday's warm weather.

Fire departments from Ballardsville, La Grange and Anchorage/Peewee Valley assisted the South Oldham Fire Department.

The investigation will center on the area around the chicken coop, but there is no word on the extent of the damage to the YMCA.

