LFD: 1 dead after fire at mobile home in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home Wednesday evening in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched around 8:22 p.m. to the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard and got to the mobile home in about four minutes.

Firefighters were able to control the fire around 8:32 p.m. he said.

He said one adult was found dead, and no other injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what caused it Cooper said.

