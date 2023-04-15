Fire in Russell neighborhood leaves several displaced, homes damaged

A spokesperson for the Louisville Fire Department said the fire that started inside a single-story vacant home that spread to four neighboring homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people have been displaced following a fire in the Russell neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Fire Department said the fire that started inside a single-story vacant home that spread to four neighboring homes.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, and they had the fire under control about 40 minutes later.

The main home was considered a “total loss” while the four other homes suffered damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.