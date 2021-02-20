Space heater causes house fire in Clifton, LFD says

The fire in the 100 block of N. Keats Avenue left three people displaced from their homes. The building sustained significant damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Fire Department (LFD), a residential fire caused by a space heater has left three people displaced from their home.

The fire started after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of N. Keats Avenue in Clifton. Firefighters arrived on the scene and brought the fire under control within 90 minutes.

The building housed three separate apartments and sustained significant damage due to the blaze. Neighboring homes were not damaged.

LFD says one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and no other injuries were reported.

Major Bobby Cooper with LFD reminds residents that space heaters are fire hazards as home heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

If you use one, remember to make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off if it tips over, turn space heaters off when you are leaving the room or going to bed and keep anything that can ignite at least three feet away from the space heater.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.