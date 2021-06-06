Heavy fire destroys vacant building in Russell neighborhood

No one was hurt in the fire but the building is a total loss, according to LFD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the Louisville Division of Fire (LFD), a fire destroyed a vacant building in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Firefighter crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street around 3 a.m.Once on the scene, firefighters found a heavy fire coming from a vacant two-story dwelling.

Crews quickly made entry, searched the building and worked to extinguish the blaze, while outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect a neighboring property. Additional crews were dispatched to assist, eventually requiring a five engine company and three truck company response to fight the blaze.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the blaze. The building where the fire occurred is a total loss, LFD says. A neighboring house sustained minor damages.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident. LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine cause.

