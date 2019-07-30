OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Flames devoured a window business and a car restoration company on Old LaGrange Road early Tuesday morning. Investigators are trying to determine whether lightning caused the fire or something else.

There were storms in the area overnight, and while that may be one potential cause, investigators are in the early stages of their investigation.

Alarms sounded for firefighters from several local departments around 4 a.m. and flames appeared to have spread quickly.

"It was totally involved and already collapsing when we got here. We just went to defensive mode and stood outside so that way we didn't send nobody in or anything and get injured,” South Oldham Fire Chief Edward Turner said.

No one was injured.

