x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire at South Louisville strip club

It took an hour and fifteen minutes and 30 firefighters to control the flames at Deja Vu Showgirls Monday morning.
Credit: Louisville Fire Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department responded to a fire at Deja Vu Showgirls on 3421 Taylor Boulevard at 5:46 a.m. Monday morning, just two minutes after they were dispatched.

It took an hour and 15 minutes and 30 firefighters to finally control the fire at the adult nightclub at 7:01 a.m.

There were 6 people in the building at the time of the fire, they were able to exit the establishment on their own with no injuries, according to LFD.

Several arson investigators were on the scene as soon as the fire was controlled, Fire Chief Major Bobby Cooper said they'll use expertise, security cameras and weather pattern knowledge to determine the cause of the fire.

Major Cooper says there is extensive damage to the structure, including a collapsed second floor.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and vidos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The Vault: Kentucky drivers push back against smiley face plates