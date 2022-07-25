Fire at South Louisville strip club

It took an hour and fifteen minutes and 30 firefighters to control the flames at Deja Vu Showgirls Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department responded to a fire at Deja Vu Showgirls on 3421 Taylor Boulevard at 5:46 a.m. Monday morning, just two minutes after they were dispatched.

It took an hour and 15 minutes and 30 firefighters to finally control the fire at the adult nightclub at 7:01 a.m.

There were 6 people in the building at the time of the fire, they were able to exit the establishment on their own with no injuries, according to LFD.

Several arson investigators were on the scene as soon as the fire was controlled, Fire Chief Major Bobby Cooper said they'll use expertise, security cameras and weather pattern knowledge to determine the cause of the fire.

Major Cooper says there is extensive damage to the structure, including a collapsed second floor.

