Fire damages three homes on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a large fire at a vacant home on Taylor Boulevard which spread to two nearby homes.

According to Louisville Fire, the fire was reported by passersby around 5 p.m. Friday.

The home appeared to be under construction, and there were reports of a fire at the same home two months ago. Firefighters said that made the flames more complicated.

"There was already a significant amount of damage to the structural integrity of the building," Maj. Bobby Cooper said. "On top of that, we had a building surrounded by power lines, or surrounded by fences with power lines down on top of those fences."

It took more than 30 firefighters to get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

