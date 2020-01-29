LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is safe after a fire in the Watterson Park neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the 3500 block of Bluegrass Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found flames shooting through the roof.

According to officials, it took 15 firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials believe the fire’s cause could be electrical.

The family and pets made it out safe and no one was hurt.

