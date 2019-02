LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A family is safe after a fire destroyed their home in Germantown Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Ellison Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Twenty-five firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching a neighbor’s home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, however Louisville Fire officials say they do not suspect foul play.