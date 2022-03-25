Large fire burns 2 houses in Germantown neighborhood

It took crews about an hour to put out the fire, which is a long time according to Assistant Fire Chief Terrance Delaney.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday morning just before 5 a.m., Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1200 block of Reutlinger Avenue in Germantown.

It took fire crews 5 minutes to get on the scene.

When they got there they found a large fire burning between two houses in the neighborhood.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but no other injuries have been reported as of right now and the condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

It took LFD crews about an hour to put out the fire between the two houses, which is a long time according to Assistant Fire Chief Terence Delaney.

But Delaney says that kind of time frame for putting out fires is more common in older houses since they are made of thick wooden material that burns more easily.

An investigation is ongoing as to why the fire started, and we will keep you updated as we get more information.

