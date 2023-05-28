'It was an extensive fire': 60 firefighters respond to house fire in Clifton neighborhood

According to the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) chief, the call came in about a structure fire on Kennedy Avenue a little after 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About 60 firefighters responded to a house fire in the Clifton neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) chief, the call came in about a structure fire on Kennedy Avenue a little after 7 p.m.

Kennedy Avenue is south of Frankfort Avenue.

Six units arrived at the scene in just about two minutes and they were able to find and evacuate three people inside the building according to the chief.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Unfortunately, a pet did die in the fire.

"It was an extensive fire, we called for a second alarm," Chief Gregory Frederick said. "It's a very large house, that's why we called for the additional units."

Frederick added the crews did inspect the house earlier this year and there were working fire alarms.

He said the arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.