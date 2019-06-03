LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flames and smoke rising next to a major interstate caused some serious traffic delays on Wednesday's morning commute.

According to MetroSafe, the fire was located at a homeless camp just off of the northbound lanes of I-65 across from the Fairgrounds.

The fire could easily be seen from the interstate. Viewer Scott Pierce shot this video from his car.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and there were no injuries reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

