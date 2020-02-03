LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Runners will cross a different finish line after completing the Kentucky Derby Festival races this year.

The Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay on April 25 will all finish at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville FC's new stadium. KDF officials said the first mile and finish will be different, but said the majority of the race will remain unchanged.

“The Finish Line move means a few minor changes at the beginning and end of the race route for participants, but overall it impacts less than a mile of the route,” said Shanna Ward, KDF Director of Events.

All races start at 7:30 a.m. on Main Street near Slugger Field, but runners will now go through the 18th Street corridor in the first mile of the race, passing the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage before turning off on Broadway. At the finish, runners will make a right turn on Witherspoon to run toward the stadium.

The new routes can be seen below, and a full map can be found here.

The finish line will have the same amenities, including Finish Line nutrition, Kentucky Proud Runners Reunite, Charity Village and Goodwood Beer Garden.

Registration for this year’s race is open online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.

