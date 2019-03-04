LEXINGTON, Ky. — It doesn't get much more Kentucky than bourbon, basketball and horse racing.

The Maker's Mark limited-edition UK, Keeneland bottle hits store shelves on Friday.

This is the fifth and final commemorative bottle honoring UK's championship basketball teams. This particular bottle honors the 2012 championship team.

Proceeds from the sales go to a UK academic tutoring center for student athletes.

While the bottles will be available on Friday, Coach John Calipari will be doing a special autograph session on Friday, April 12 at Keeneland. The event is free, but there's only a limited amount of tickets available.