LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Monday night will be the public’s last chance to see the final plans for a new 100-acre plus park in Jeffersonville before construction begins.

The property just off New Chapel and Salem Roads will be home to walking trails, a lake for fishing and other green space.

Mayor Mike Moore expects the project to go out for bids soon and he hopes to break ground by the end of 2018.

He says the project may take 18 months to complete.

The final public meeting will be held at Utica Elementary School at 210 Maplehurst Drive at 6 p.m.

