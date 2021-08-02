Wildlife in Need's Tim Stark expected to make plea to keep animals during final court hearing Monday

He's expected to make the case about why the exotic animals housed at the facility belong to him personally.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly one year to the day after WHAS11 first exposed allegations of neglect and abuse at Wildlife in Need in Southern Indiana, the non-profit's founder will face a judge for the final hearing in the state's case against him Monday morning.

The hearing will start at 9 a.m. in Indianapolis, where Tim Stark is expected to make a case about why the exotic animals previously part of Wildlife in Need belong to him personally and not the non-profit. The state is expected to argue that all animals and property were part of the non-profit which has officially been dissolved.

A Look Back At the Case

WHAS11 aired the two part investigation into allegations of neglect and abuse at Wildlife in Need in February of 2020, after interview seven former staff members. Their claims were backed by more than 500 pages of state and federal records.

"He's been operating since 1999- this has always been something that's been swept under the rug", former volunteer Jordan Jones told WHAS11 in January of 2020.

The former employees described dirty cages, injured animals that didn't get vet attention and a lack of food and water. The documents highlighted unethical euthanasia, missing or fabricated records and too few staff for too many animals, among other serious allegations. The failed inspection reports dated back nearly ten years.

When WHAS11 took the allegations to Tim Stark, he didn't deny them but blamed his staff.

Stark said, "Kind of funny how they'll sit there and say well look at this it wasn't clean, well look at that it wasn't done. Well- who's freaking job was it? It was theirs."

Then WHAS11 took the allegations the USDA and on the same day the investigation aired, the federal agency revoked Stark's exhibitor's license. Several days later, the Indiana Attorney General filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of embezzling non-profit money and aiming to shut him down for good.

Director and Chief Counsel of the Consumer Protection Division Betsy DeNardi said, "We include allegations that animals were neglected to show that the corporation, the non-profit is not fulfilling its mission."

The next month, March, an inspection at the Charlestown property proved animal experts' fears were validated and several months later the court approved a motion to move all of the animals to other sanctuaries for the remainder of the case... despite major push back from Stark.

"I'm losing my life right now. Everything I've worked for," Stark said, as animals were removed from the property in September.

More than 200 animals were ultimately removed during an operation that involved swat, police, and court officials.

But a final count showed not all animals were accounted for. Some were missing from the property. The judge asked Stark to turn them over or face contempt of court but that didn't happen. When deadlines were missed the judge issued a warrant for Stark's arrest and in September Stark fled the state.

"It's been a very unusual road and you're dealing with a character. A character who doesn't believe he needs to subject himself to the authority of the court and has indicated that numerous times", Scott Barnhart with the Attorney General's Office said.

Stark was eventually arrested in New York State in October and extradited back to Indiana. He faced jail time and apologized to the judge for his behavior, blaming bad medication.

Former Wildlife in Need volunteer said, "I think when he got into it he may have had good intentions but he let greed get the better of him and I think that's why we're here today- that's really why we're in Indianapolis and why he's in cuffs and why he's behind bars."

Wildlife in Need is officially dissolved on paper, meaning the non-profit cannot show animals to the public, host events or collect donations. But what happens to the animals? Who do they belong to? Those questions set to be answered in the courtroom starting Monday morning.