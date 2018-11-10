LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — There is not much right now in the lot outside Oxmoor Center where the Sears store used to sit, but the empty plot of land has become the center of controversy as Topgolf seeks to move in while several people who live nearby say absolutely not.

"It doesn't belong where the lights and the noise and the traffic are going to invade the backyards and the bedroom windows of people in a subdivision nearby," Steve Porter, the attorney for Louisville Neighbors for Responsible Growth, said.

For a group of homeowners who live nearby, many in the Hurstbourne neighborhood, they said the issue is not Topgolf coming to Louisville, but rather where in Louisville it will be.

Their group, Louisville Neighbors for Responsible Growth, claims Topgolf has not had much communication with those living nearby outside their first meeting. They also worry the noise, traffic and lights will hurt their quality of life.

"Our friends, our neighbors have homes on the front lines that would see those invasive lights all night long," Amy Craft, a Hurstbourne resident, said.

One of the issues raised by the group centers around the waiver requested by Topgolf last week that would allow them to use lights that are not fully shielded as required by the city's land-development code. This type of waiver has been given to athletic fields in the past.

"This is open 365 nights a year until 2 a.m., 100 nights a year, 104 or more, and just totally different from a high school football field," Porter said.

There are, however, many people who support Topgolf moving to Oxmoor Center, including Greater Louisville Inc., which said Topgolf would bring upwards of 500 new jobs to the area and help revive a building struggling to attract and keep tenants.

"No matter where it is located, it will be in somebody's backyard," GLI CEO and President Kent Oyler said. "So I am sorry they are having these concerns. I think the developers have mitigated it to the degree possible and it's probably more fear than reality."

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet again Monday to continue the meeting from last week that was halted at midnight. The commission will vote to either approve or deny the rezoning request, after which Metro Council will either affirm or deny the commission's decision. According to Porter, both sides can at that time go to court to contest the outcome.

