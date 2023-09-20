Fight on JCPS bus sends one student to hospital

Highland Middle Principal Vanessa Green said that multiple students began fighting on the school bus, forcing the driver to pull over.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight on a bus headed to a Louisville middle school left one student injured Wednesday morning.

In a letter sent to parents, Highland Middle Principal Vanessa Green said that multiple students began fighting on the Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) bus, forcing the driver to pull over.

While the bus was pulled over, Green said adults in the area tried to open the back door of the bus.

Louisville Metro Police, JCPS Police and school personnel responded and one student had to be transported to the hospital according to Green.

The students involved were cited by JCPS Police and will be disciplined according to the student handbook the principal said.

