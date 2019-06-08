LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There has been a long stretch of mostly dry weather and heat contributing to an increased chance of brush fires in Kentucky and Indiana.

The rain chances on Aug. 6 are much needed but there are things you can do to prevent fires like these from starting.

With this heat and dry weather, the amount of brush fire calls firefighters are responding to is rising.

“This time a year maybe one or so a day depending on the rain or temperature,” Jordan Youdis, with Buechel Fire, said.



Youdis said on Saturday they responded to a dozen brush fires.

He calls it a major issue for the community.



“Yes, because it is so preventable,” Youdis said.

He’s blaming people who don't throw away their cigarettes in the right place.



”About 80% can be prevented by not flicking your cigarette butts out your window or into mulch as your walking into a business,” Youdis said.

Youdis said it’s easy for a fire from a thrown out cigarette to spread.



“On dry grass, especially if there is some wind blowing. Just a matter of seconds before the cigarette, the oxygen and the air--that it needs,” Youdis said.

All because a cigarette wasn't thrown away, the right way.