'Christmas jammies encouraged' | Festival of Trees and Lights going virtual this weekend

This year's event won't be the same due to the pandemic, but there's one silver lining: You can shop from the comfort of your couch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't started decorating for the holidays, now is the time.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is coming to you this weekend. The annual event, normally held at Slugger Field, is going virtual to support the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation. There's no shortage of décor.

"You can get anything you need for your decorations, from mailbox covers, trees for every room in your home or office, wreaths," Julie Sandman, an interior designer and tree decorator said.

While it won't be the same viewing decorations online, there is a silver lining.

"You can shop from the comfort of your home. Christmas jammies are encouraged," Amanda Current, the director of events and internal relations for Norton Children's Hospital Foundation said.

This year's festival is making the best of the situation.

"Probably this year more than ever, people need that boost," Sandman said.

You can buy now, bid later, or simply donate. There are also raffles to win a brand-new home in Norton Commons and a BMW SUV filled with $10,000 cash.

Guests can take part in virtual tastings, kids crafts, Hanukkah activities and decorating tutorials.

"We have 'do it yourself with a designer,' so you can follow along with the designer as she makes a wreath," Current said.

You can also visit with Santa during storytime. If you make a donation, he'll send you a video message.

"This year we have the pleasure of raising money in honor of our frontline heroes, because childhood illness doesn't stop for a pandemic," Current said.

In 30 years, the festival's brought in more than $10 million for Norton Children's Hospital.

"What can be better than helping the kids?" Sandman said.

View a schedule of events here.

You can also Follow the Festival of Trees and Lights on Facebook for more designer tutorials, children’s crafts and activities, holiday entertainment and other festive ideas for making spirits bright.

