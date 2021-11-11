Kick off the holiday season with the Festival of Trees and Lights this weekend

Hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and decor will be available for purchase. The three-day event benefits the Norton Children's Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season is still a few weeks away, but you can immerse yourself into a winter wonderland this weekend at Louisville's Slugger Field. The 32nd annual Festival of Trees and Lights kicks off Friday.

The three-day event features hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and decorations that you can browse or buy. Purchases benefit the Norton Children's Cancer Institute (NCH), which treats thousands of kids every year.

Gena Johnson said NCH aided in her son's treatment as he battled cancer twice. She said fundraisers like this are crucial in helping other kids heal.

"We believe in the staff and see firsthand what their effort and energy is around," Johnson said. She added that her son, who is currently in high school, wants to be an oncology nurse at NCH.

The Festival of Trees and Lights will be open starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 through 14. Guests can reserve tickets and arrival times online to help with social distancing. Adult tickets are $11 and child tickets are $6. Additional activity tickets can be purchased as well.

Other activities during the festival include train rides, crafts and pictures with Santa. Masks are strongly recommended, regardless of vaccination status.

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.