LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Starting conversations about death can be tough.

Knowing what your loved ones want, and expect, once they’ve passed on is important.

The Before I Die Festival explores the different ways people can face death and dying.

Many of them shared different experiences brought together by a common sadness.

“It wasn’t by choice. It was kicking and screaming. When I was 25, my grandmother was 80 living independently in rural Indiana and she had a healthcare crisis and I was her closest next of kin and I navigated the last five weeks of her life,” Justin Magnuson said.

Paula Schoenhoff studied end of life care in what she thought was preparation for her parents’ passing but life, had another plan.

"My nephew was hit and killed by a car last august, that brought all these concepts from a conceptual space to – it became very personal,” she said.

Robert Streeter was 20-years-old, walking south on Preston Highway when he was hit and killed. After his death, his family did things a little differently that what has become the norm.



"We brought him home to my sister's home and that's where the funeral was. My sister and brother-in-law were able to sleep with him the last two nights. And we had well over a thousand people come through and lots of people commented on how they thought it would be weird but that it felt so right for him to be there and it was personal and why would it be any other way," Paula said.



After the funeral, Robert was cremated and per a conversation he had just weeks before his passing, his family honored him with a Viking funeral.



"A family member built a ship, and, on the ship, we placed Robert’s ashes and hair and pictures and other relics of him and at dusk, we set the ship on fire."



Robert’s untimely death, furthering the need and in Justin’s mind, to have the conversations inter-generational.



"This is a conversation to have around the dinner table, not the operating table. So that were doing this well far in advance. My fantasy is that at 18 we start talking about our advanced care conversations. If I can’t speak for myself who would do it?"

This is the second year for the festival.

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.