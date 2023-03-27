Kentucky Derby Festival announces this year's 'Fest-a-Ville' lineup

The nine-day festival on the Waterfront will feature a variety of events including a silent disco, an exotic car & coffee show and wrestling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Springtime is here and that means it’s time to gear up for the Kentucky Derby Festival.

KDF has announced plans for this year’s Fest-a-Ville that includes nine days of concerts, food, midway rides and plenty of family fun.

Officials say there will be a mix of performances by local, regional and national acts including country singer Elvie Shane, who will perform on April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Louisville native Marzz, who has been featured on the BET Awards and opened for Jack Harlow, will take the stage on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Quinnette.

Crowd favorite Midnight Star will return to the Kroger Fest-a-Ville stage with a variety of R&B chart-toppers including “No Parking on the Dance Floor”, “Midas Touch”, “Freak-a-Zoid” and “Slow Jam”. Their set will take place on May 2 and 7:30 p.m. and will feature special guest DJ Mixx.

Other performers include Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (April 27), J.D. Shelburne (May 3), Velcro Pygmies (May 4) and Thunderstruck (May 5).

There’s also a planned GospelFest on Apr. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s what else you can expect at the Fest-a-Ville:

Opening Day Free Courtesy of Commonwealth Credit Union : A special treat for Festival Fans, a Pegasus Pin won’t be required for admission to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront on Opening Day on April 27. They will be available for purchase on-site (all other days are free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin).

: A special treat for Festival Fans, a Pegasus Pin won’t be required for admission to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront on Opening Day on April 27. They will be available for purchase on-site (all other days are free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin). Louisville Silent Disco: Taking place on Opening Day on Thursday, April 27 and during the Derby Eve Jam on Friday, May 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m., in the Grove. Attendees can wear glowing wireless headphones and dance to music amongst other Fest-a-Ville goers during a silent disco, which makes its debut this year.

Taking place on Opening Day on Thursday, April 27 and during the Derby Eve Jam on Friday, May 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m., in the Grove. Attendees can wear glowing wireless headphones and dance to music amongst other Fest-a-Ville goers during a silent disco, which makes its debut this year. Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon : Open during the entire nine days of Fest-a-Ville, this outdoor food and live music venue is a long-running Derby Festival tradition. Happy Hour Weekdays: 4-6 p.m. $4 beers at the Beer Garden.

: Open during the entire nine days of Fest-a-Ville, this outdoor food and live music venue is a long-running Derby Festival tradition. Happy Hour Weekdays: 4-6 p.m. $4 beers at the Beer Garden. Flavors of Fest-a-Ville : Attendees can stop by for lunch and sample favorites from a variety of vendors at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon. It’s open weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4.

: Attendees can stop by for lunch and sample favorites from a variety of vendors at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon. It’s open weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4. Pegasus PlayVille , sponsored by Norton Children’s, features a variety of kid-friendly activities, including Charlie Chopper, Rainbow Rock, Fun Slide, Lil Wheel and more.

, sponsored by Norton Children’s, features a variety of kid-friendly activities, including Charlie Chopper, Rainbow Rock, Fun Slide, Lil Wheel and more. Kentucky Derby Festival Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront : Friday, April 28, noon-1 p.m. Festivalgoers can relax and recharge at this yoga event while enjoying views of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline.

: Friday, April 28, noon-1 p.m. Festivalgoers can relax and recharge at this yoga event while enjoying views of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline. Kentucky Derby Festival Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes : Friday, April 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Special meet-and-greet with OVW stars at 5 p.m., followed by six big matches, including a special “Every Man for Himself Free-For-All” over the top rope Battle Royal.

: Friday, April 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Special meet-and-greet with OVW stars at 5 p.m., followed by six big matches, including a special “Every Man for Himself Free-For-All” over the top rope Battle Royal. L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow : Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. L&N Federal Credit Union sponsors this Festival favorite event for the first time in 2023 as it returns to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville for the second year. Featuring over a dozen balloons lighting up the city skyline.

: Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. L&N Federal Credit Union sponsors this Festival favorite event for the first time in 2023 as it returns to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville for the second year. Featuring over a dozen balloons lighting up the city skyline. Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby : Saturday, April 29, 4-5 p.m. See the launch of nearly 50,000 ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Proceeds benefit Harbor House of Louisville.

: Saturday, April 29, 4-5 p.m. See the launch of nearly 50,000 ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Proceeds benefit Harbor House of Louisville. Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show Presented by Liberty Federal Credit Union : Saturday, April 29, 4-8 p.m., Great Lawn. Enjoy exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region under the lights.

: Saturday, April 29, 4-8 p.m., Great Lawn. Enjoy exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region under the lights. Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch : Sunday, April 30, 1-3 p.m. Produced by the Louisville Pride Foundation, this event showcases some of Louisville’s finest entertainers. Food and drinks available for purchase. $150 VIP Experience includes prime seating for a table of six, $50 in food and drink tickets and a special swag bag.

: Sunday, April 30, 1-3 p.m. Produced by the Louisville Pride Foundation, this event showcases some of Louisville’s finest entertainers. Food and drinks available for purchase. $150 VIP Experience includes prime seating for a table of six, $50 in food and drink tickets and a special swag bag. Kentucky Derby Festival HappyTail Hour : Monday, May 1, 5-8 p.m. Bring your four-legged friend to this pet-friendly event on the Great Lawn. Coordinated by Metro Animal Services.

: Monday, May 1, 5-8 p.m. Bring your four-legged friend to this pet-friendly event on the Great Lawn. Coordinated by Metro Animal Services. Military Day is on Friday, May 5 with free admission all day for Veterans and active military with their military ID.

If you want to check out these events, admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin. They are $7 at retailers and $10 at the entrance to events.