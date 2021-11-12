Only direct route between the states: Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed

The ferry is the only direct route between the two states and has been closed since Nov. 5.

HICKMAN, Ky. — A ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri remains closed because of a mechanical problem with one of the barge landing ramps.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been closed since Nov. 5.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said parts were expected to arrive in a few days, but it was determined that additional parts would be required to make the repairs.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

