Fern Valley Rd. to be closed for several hours due to crash investigation

According to LMPD, two vehicles were involved in a crash on Fern Valley Rd. near Preston Highway. At least one person was critically injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a section of Fern Valley Road will be shut down for several hours due to an investigation into a "serious" crash Monday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the crash happened sometime before 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fern Valley Rd. near Preston Highway. Police believe a vehicle going west was hit by another vehicle when the driver tried to make a left turn.

The driver who attempted to make the turn, a woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a man, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

Avoid the area of Fern Valley Rd. and Preston Highway as police investigate.

