1 killed in crash on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a crash on Fern Valley Road Friday afternoon.

Louisville police said officers responded to the call of a collision in the 3100 block of Fern Valley Road in the Newburgh neighborhood at around 2 p.m. A preliminary investigation found a semi tractor with no trailer traveling westbound collided with a vehicle going eastbound near Ulrich Ave.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. The road will be shut down for about two hours.

