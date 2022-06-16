Mother sues JCPS, driver after daughter sexually assaulted on school bus

The lawsuit alleges the bus driver failed to protect the young girl, causing “great and permanent emotional stress and strain and embarrassment and humiliation."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a Fern Creek High School student is suing Jefferson County Public Schools, a bus driver and another parent following her daughter’s alleged sexual assault last year.

According to the lawsuit, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter was riding a JCPS bus on October 25, 2021 when another student sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit alleges the bus driver failed to protect the young girl, causing “great and permanent emotional stress and strain and embarrassment and humiliation."

The mother alleges the unnamed bus driver did not intervene to prevent or stop the assault and says the driver breached his duty to protect students.

She goes onto claim breach of contract and negligent hiring on the district’s part.

“JCPS knew or should have known that in hiring [the unnamed driver] he lacked the disposition, character, and qualifications to prevent students from the risk of being assaulted, bullied, abused,” the lawsuits states.

The mother is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

WHAS11 News has reached out to JCPS for comment but has not heard back yet. We will update here once we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.