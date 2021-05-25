'He had a true servant's heart.' | Friends, coworkers remember Fern Creek fire sergeant

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of Sgt. Kyle Adams Monday night outside the Fern Creek fire station.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Huddled in the dark outside Fern Creek Fire Station 1, dozens gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember 39-year-old Sgt. Kyle Adams in the place he dedicated most of his life.

Adams had been a member of the Fern Creek Fire Department for more than 20 years and was only eight shifts away from retirement when he was killed in an off-duty equipment accident on May 21.

"We knew he was going to be retiring, but he wasn't going to be gone," said Fern Creek Fire Captain Craig Hampton.

Captain Hampton and Captain Eric Brown said they worked with Kyle Adams for years at the firehouse - and even grew up together. Sgt. Adams spent his career with Fern Creek, but his father also worked for the department before his retirement.

They said the department won't be the same without Adams' leadership and welcoming spirit.

"It's going to be a huge impact and a huge loss," Captain Hampton said. "You're going to miss seeing that guy waving to you driving down the road."

Outside of his work as a firefighter, Adams owned a lawn care business, Fern Creek Lawn Care. He even mowed the lawn at his son's Catholic school to help pay for his tuition.

Stephanie Zeitze, a paramedic, often worked directly with Sgt. Adams. At the candlelight vigil, she said just knowing him for a year was an honor.

"He just wanted to help. I mean, he had a true servant's heart," she said.

The staff at Fern Creek Fire Department will return to work later this week. Members of other fire districts stepped in to cover runs the last few days to give them time to grieve. The department said they plan to move forward, serving in Adams' honor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sgt. Adams' family, including his wife and two children. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for later this week.

