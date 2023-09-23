Louisville man saves neighbor from apartment fire in Fern Creek

After running to safety, Jefferey Newman noticed his neighbor yelling from her third floor window.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shattered windows and boarded doors are what's left of a Fern Creek apartment complex after a fire Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Hames Trace. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely with the help of firefighters, and one brave neighbor

"I did a good deed, I'm glad. I was just worried about life," resident, Jefferey Newman said.

Newman said he and family were fast asleep., when officers kicked through their door.

"You couldn't even see, you couldn't see the police through the smoke. It was so smokey in my house and I did not know. I was like" {facial expression}

That's when Newman realized a fire broke out. He immediately grabbed his kids and mom, and ran towards safety.

"After I got the babies and ole lady out, I turn up and the lady above me, right next to me, she was screaming, he said. "She had her cats and smoke was coming out real bad. She touched the door, and it was burning her hands. It was real bad "

Prompting him to jump into action.

"I didn't mean to do it, but I couldn't just leave somebody there, and the police couldn't get on the third floor. They wouldn't go to the third floor and I'm just lucky I had that ladder and I was able to get her," he said.

Newman also rescued several animals inside the building.

According to Fern Creek Fire Department, the fire came from the top floor patio and attic area. The cause of the blaze is still unclear, but Neman says he has a hunch.

"Electric. Because the electric ain't working anymore in the apartment. At everywhere else it's working. And the way it sparked so fast and spread," he said.

Right now, he and 11 other families are displaced. Some lost their belongings too. However, Newman says he's just grateful everyone's alive, including one person in particular.

"I wouldn't leave someone behind," he said.

Officials with the Red Cross plan on helping the 12 families find temporary shelter. The nonprofit said to call 1-800-RED-CROSS to speak with a caseworker.

