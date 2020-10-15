Jefferson County fire chief named Kentucky chief of the year

Nathan Mulvey with Fern Creek Fire has been with the department for 26 years, but was sworn in as chief only one year ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek Fire Department Chief Nathan Mulvey was named the Fire Chief of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs Thursday after just one year as chief.

"I don't feel worthy," Mulvey said. "I feel like what we've been able to accomplish is not necessarily due to me, it's for all the people that have helped support to get us where we are."

Mulvey has been with the department for 26 years, starting as a volunteer before working his way up to captain, assistant chief and now chief. He has implemented an EMS service in addition to the fire service in Fern Creek and served as a suburban liaison for the Emergency Operations Center during protests.

Assistant Chief DeWayne Hutchens describes him as a fair and balanced man, saying he serves his community with a lot of passion and is loved among his peers.

