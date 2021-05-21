Fern Creek fire sergeant killed in off-duty accident

Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said one of the department's sergeants passed away following an accident Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sergeant with the Fern Creek Fire Department has died after an off-duty accident Friday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed a person was taken to UofL Hospital after a piece of equipment trapped them in Fern Creek at around 9:30 a.m. Fern Creek Fire Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said one of the department's sergeants passed away following the accident.

The accident is under investigation, and this story will be updated with more information when it is received.

