LMDC officers, medical staff perform life-saving aid on detainees who may have ingested fentanyl prior to booking

Louisville Metro Corrections Officers are being credited with helping save detainees who may have ingested fentanyl, according to a news release from LMDC. The release states that the officers and on-site medical staff were called to an emergency on the jail booking floor around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m., shortly after three detainees were transported to LMDC from another detention facility. LMDC officers and on-site medical staff were called to an emergency on the jail booking floor after two of the three detainees passed out and had stopped breathing. The third detainee was found to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

EMS was notified and examined the detainees and transported them to the hospital. All three detainees left Metro Corrections conscious and alert.

Metro Corrections director, Dwayne Clark said every person within the vicinity of the three detainees is being evaluated by medical staff. He also said they are investigating to determine the source of the drug used.

“Based on preliminary information we suspect that the three detainees ingested fentanyl some time prior to entering our custody. We have reached out to the sheriff of that county that transported these detainees to advise and LMDC Director Dwayne Clark has made calls to the Bullitt County Jailer,” said Assistant Director Steve Durham.