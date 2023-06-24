Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland makes upgrades to volunteer center, main facility

Officials said infrastructure investment upgrades for both facilities totaled out to just over $1 million.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) announced the completion of infrastructure investment upgrades to its volunteer center and main facility.

According to a press release, upgrades to the volunteer center include new cooling and heating units for the warehouse, a remodel of the volunteer reception area, a new interactive mural, lockers for volunteers to store their personal belongings, and new tables, chairs, and a television.

“Through these upgrades, our aim is to significantly improve our volunteers' experience,” Jamie Sizemore, FAKH Executive Director, said. “When individuals graciously donate their valuable time to assist us in helping our neighbors facing hunger, it is important to us that they have a positive and fulfilling experience with our organization.”

The release states that upgrades to the main facility include the addition of a two-story office area within the existing structure, cold storage improvements, warehouse improvements, and the addition of a new illuminated sign.

Officials said infrastructure investment upgrades for both facilities totaled out to just over $1 million.

“Our dedicated FAKH board of directors saw the need for these major infrastructure investments so we can continue to improve our services and make an even greater impact throughout our region," Sizemore said. “We were very fortunate to cover many of the costs with foundation, USDA and other grants along with regional organizational support.”

Thousands of volunteers contribute over 10,000 hours of their time at FAKH every year to help the community.

If you would like to volunteer, call the volunteer center at 270-735-1407 or email volunteer@feedingamericaky.org .

