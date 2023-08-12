Feed Louisville desperately searching for new kitchen; Here's how you can help

Since starting in 2020, the non-profit has been doing cooking and food prep from a small kitchen in the back of a church. They have now outgrown this space.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville non-profit Feed Louisville is asking the community for help finding a new kitchen to continue its work feeding people in need.

Executive Director Rhona Kamar said the organization prepares about 1,000 meals a day for those who are houseless or food insecure.

Since starting in 2020, Feed has been doing that cooking and food prep from a small kitchen in the back of a church.

Kamar said they are now busting at the seams trying to make space for preparing and packing the food, as well as storing food rescue from local companies and restaurants.

“A bigger space would allow us to take in more food rescue. There’s so much food in this community that is perfectly viable food that’s going into the landfill," Kamar said. "If we can get our hands on it, our chefs are very creative and they can turn it into meals.”

To be able to keep expanding, Feed is seeking out a bigger space.

For now, they're looking for a temporary kitchen with 1,000 square feet of space or more, to buy time.

In the long run, Kamar said they'd like to be in a space that's about 10,000 square feet, with a walk-in and dry storage. The goal would be to ramp up production to about 5,000 meals a day.

“There’s an abundance of people in Louisville who need these meals so the exciting part for us is to scale that," she said. "We’re not trying to get crazy with it, but really scale it to save more food and feed more people."

Kamar is hopeful Feed can find the space it needs already built, but knows the perfect space might mean constructing a kitchen from scratch. That's why she said a bigger short-term kitchen is a necessity.

Feed has looked for spaces with no luck.

Kamar is looking to the community for recommendations from the community of a kitchen, perhaps in a church or closed restaurant, or larger space that might fit their needs.

You can learn more about Feed Louisville's mission and find contact information here.

