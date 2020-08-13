Federal task force launched in response to significant increase in carjackings

This force was created to take more cases federal where penalties range up to more than a decade in a federal penitentiary and parole does not exist.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new task force has been set up in Louisville as carjacking rises. This force was created to take more cases federal where penalties range up to more than a decade in a federal penitentiary and parole does not exist.

According to a news conference held by, the FBI, joined by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police, this new effort will be in close consultation with the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“Put Louisville families at risk through carjacking then be prepared to go to federal prison,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “We will respond to this increasing threat to neighborhoods across our city and pledge closer collaboration with our state & local partners to reverse the disturbing trend.”

The FBI Louisville Field Office and law enforcement partners are offering incentives in the form of federal overtime, vehicles, and training for Jefferson County law enforcement agencies who are participating in the task force.

"Helping to foster safe communities continues to be a primary focus of FBI Louisville,” said FBI Louisville Division SAC Robert Brown. “As preventing violent crime is a bedrock of the FBI, we look forward to working with and leading a new violent crime task force comprised of FBI, ATF, LMPD, KSP, HSI, and JCSO."

“We have seen a disturbing number of carjackings over the past few weeks,” said LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder. “We are grateful for this collaboration with our federal partners, who always step up for this city when we see spikes in crime or alarming trends in violence.”

There has been one carjacking case taken federal in Louisville. 20-year-old Damion Lemont Hayes, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with carjacking. Hayes was on a felony diversion at the time of the carjacking as a result of a February 2020 conviction for charges that were initially filed as complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 2, the victim was driving a black 2017 Subaru Forester with a friend down Bardstown Road. The two victims ran into protestors and police activity on Bardstown – they parked to see what was going on. As the victims were walking they were asked for a ride by two females and five males. They all walked back to the victims’ Subaru, however, only three of the males got in the car.

The victim continued to drive down Bardstown but was caught in traffic. According to the victim, she was uncomfortable with the men in the car and told them she needed to get gas. She was directed by one of the men to BP, where one of the men put $20 worth of gas in the Subaru. The driver was then directed to drive to three different houses.

The victim reported she wanted the men out of the car, and as she turned to tell them she needed to get home one of the men in the rear passenger side of the car pointed a gun at her. At that point, both victims were forced out of the car. The men attempted to take their cell phones, according to the complaint. A minor struggle ensued and one of the men was sprayed with mace by the owner of the car.