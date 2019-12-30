LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal and state law enforcement leaders are joining forces to fight elderly fraud in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and US Attorney Russell Coleman met Monday to collaborate with the FBI, ATF and homeland security.

"They're often times the ones that have sort of a rare insight into what their grandparent or parent is dealing with," AG Cameron said.



They say scammers are targeting seniors and using more sophisticated technology to trick consumers.

Both are calling on family members to be vigilant to keep seniors safe.

Cameron and Coleman say they're also cooperating on cases involving public corruption, child exploitation and drug trafficking.

RELATED: Shepherdsville police issue warning after victim scammed out of $4K

RELATED: No one's canceling your social security number. IRS sends scam warning

RELATED: Kentucky’s attorney general warns of social security number scams

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



