FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal jury in Kentucky has convicted the father of Kentucky's secretary of state of funneling illegal corporate contributions to his daughter's failed 2014 challenge of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.



The jury convicted Democratic stalwart Jerry Lundergan and co-defendant Dale Emmons of all counts after about two hours of deliberation Thursday. The decision caps a monthlong trial in U.S. District Court in Frankfort.



Defense attorney Guthrie True told reporters afterward that Lundergan will appeal. Emmons' attorney didn't immediately comment.



Lundergan's daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes, was in the courtroom when the verdicts were read. Lundergan remained stoic for the verdict. Some light sobs were heard from people in the courtroom.



Lundergan was convicted of 10 counts and Emmons of six counts. Both face potentially lengthy prison sentences.