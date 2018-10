LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The U.S. justice department wants to ensure the nation's schools are safe, so grants are going out to states across the country.

Kentucky's Office of Homeland Security was awarded $200,000, while the Kentucky State Police got nearly $497,000.

That money will help to bolster school security, educate and train students and faculty, and support law enforcement officers and first responders who arrive on the scene of a school violence incident.

