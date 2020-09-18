Federal courthouse in Louisville to be closed next week

According to a general order signed by Chief Judge Greg N. Stivers on Friday, the courthouse will be closed September 21-25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, the Gene Snyder United States Courthouse in downtown Louisville will be closed. According to a general order signed by Chief Judge Greg N. Stivers on Friday, the courthouse will be closed September 21-25.

The order says all matter scheduled for in-court appearances next week will be continued our converted to video conference at the presiding judge's discretion.

