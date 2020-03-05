LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky church now has a court ruling on its side to hold drive-in services as soon as Sunday.

The US Sixth Court of Appeals issued a ruling in favor of Maryville Baptist Church and its pastor, Dr. Jack Roberts, who sued Governor Andy Beshear in April.

The ruling comes days after attorney general Daniel Cameron joined the lawsuit against Beshear.

The court issued an emergency injunction which will prohibit the enforcement of Beshear’s executive order, banning religious gatherings although his order didn’t target them.

This will allow the church to resume drive-in services if the congregation adheres to public health requirements.

