FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online.

"While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them seriously and are actively working with local authorities to identify those responsible," the FBI Louisville's statement said.

According to a spokesperson with the department, none of the threats were aimed at Jefferson County Public Schools or any other schools in the Louisville area. However, the spokesperson said they couldn't "get into too much detail."

It's unknown at this time which Kentucky schools were threatened.

The agency added that issuing a threat of this nature is a federal crime and that it was working with local authorities to identify those responsible.

Even if these threats are determined to be hoaxes, FBI Louisville says the person, or people, responsible could still be prosecuted with federal crimes.

"Hoax threats are not a joke as they disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and cause unnecessary distress," the FBI said.

