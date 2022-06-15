Father's Day at the Louisville Zoo, free admission for dads

Celebrate and share the holiday by bringing your dad to meet the Louisville Zoo's newest dads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from May 2022.

This Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, the Louisville Zoo is giving all dads free admission at the gate.

Families can bring their dads to meet the Zoo's newest dads like Hartmann's mountain zebra Gibbs, Oscar the harbor seal, and even soon-to-be-dad Baridi the giraffe.

To get free admission, just simply tell the attendant at the gate as you enter. But the Zoo encourages anybody visiting with dad to purchase their tickets and parking ahead of time for quicker entry.

You can buy general admission tickets on the Louisville Zoo's website. You can also find more information about the exhibits you plan to take dad to see.

Current hours at the Louisville Zoo are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you have to exit by 6 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.