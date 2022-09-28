'I'll flip this whole bus': JCPS parent who threatened students to spend no time in jail

"I'll flip this whole bus with everybody on it and I mean that," the parent said to children on a JCPS school bus in August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last month, a father boarded a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatened elementary school children for allegedly bullying his daughter.

Delvantae King was recorded on a cellphone, saying to the kids on the Carter Elementary School bus, "I'll flip this whole bus with everybody on it and I mean that."

In the video, children can be heard screaming and crying as King curses and berates them. At one point, his daughter tried climbing over a seat to get to students, but the driver kept her back.

King was charged with second degree terroristic threatening, two counts of second degree disorderly conduct, and second degree menacing.

Wednesday morning in Jefferson District Court, King pleaded guilty to all charges except the second terroristic threatening charge, which was dismissed.

Judge William P. Ryan Jr. sentenced King to 90 days in jail, which was suspended. Therefore, he will spend no time in jail and will be on probation for two years.

King previously told WHAS11 he was sorry for his actions and that he got on the bus to defend his daughter who he said was allegedly getting bullied.

