Father stranded in Afghanistan: 'We're scared for our life'

His account of what may be in store for those left behind is heartbreaking.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, 13News spoke with a father who is stranded in Afghanistan with his family and uncertain of what their future holds.

His account of what may be in store for those left behind is heartbreaking.

"I don't think we're gonna be able to get out. I just assume that it's a missed opportunity for us now," he said.

We agreed to conceal his name and location in the country due to safety concerns, but he worked as an interpreter for the U.S. It's a job that now poses a threat to his family.

"I'm a prime target of the Taliban, so constantly when I go out, I cover my face, you know, fearing for my safety for my life," he said.

As he explained, there's little room to hide once the evacuations in Afghanistan come to an end.

"They're searching people's pockets, they're searching for Aprilia, for any kind of evidence that will show any kind of affiliation with any American establishment or foreign establishment and solution," he told us.

"We're scared for our life, and then for our safety and also work. We're just trying to stay put somewhere, just not to get trapped or not to get in the hands of Taliban," he said.