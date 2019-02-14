BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — It only takes one use of heroin to never wake up. That’s the message a Bullitt County father, Billy Miles, is sending to recovering addicts following his daughter’s overdose death earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors have charged Aaron Shelton and Tawain McDowell in her death.

Miles hopes the tragic ending to his 21-year-old daughter Ashley’s life will inspire others to get clean.

“I just want to stay strong to get that going for her. I know that's what she would want. She was always helping the girls at the Healing Place and that's what I want to do,” Miles said.

