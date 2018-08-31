FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The father of Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s Secretary of State, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday, Aug. 31 in Lexington.

Gerald Lundergan was indicted in this case along with Dale C. Emmons.

Both men are accused of making illegal campaign contributions in the 2014 US Senate campaign of Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. They were indicted for willingly and knowingly making corporate contributions of more than $25,000 to her campaign, then working to make false entries in the financial records to cover them up.

Part of the investigation centered on a bus she used in the campaign owned by her father, charging her far less than the going rate.

This indictment comes at a time Grimes is considering a bid for attorney general or governor.

The following is a statement from the Republican Party of Kentucky:

“At the same time that she was serving as Kentucky’s Secretary of State and chief elections officer, Alison Lundergan Grimes’ ran a US Senate campaign that now stands accused of the most egregious campaign finance crime in the history of the Commonwealth. Between this week’s revelations at the State Board of Elections and today’s indictment, it is clear Secretary Grimes has absolutely no regard for the laws governing our elections that she was elected to uphold. That is why we are asking Secretary Grimes to recuse herself and her office from any and all election related activities this election cycle and cede control of this fall’s elections to the other 6 members of the State Board of Elections.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes released the following statement this afternoon:

“Today, the Department of Justice announced charges against my father stemming from my 2014 campaign for the United States Senate.

These allegations started as a result of a politically motivated complaint filed against my campaign nearly five years ago. That complaint was already investigated and completely dismissed by the bipartisan Federal Election Commission.

I love my father, and I have faith in the judgment and fairness of the people of Kentucky, and believe when all of the facts are in, my father will be vindicated.

Because this matter is in the courtroom and not the world of politics, I have no further comment.”

