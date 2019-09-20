LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A father is asking for answers after his 6-year-old son was struck by a Jefferson County Public School bus.



The accident happened on Girard Drive near Girard Court around 4 p.m. Sept.18.

6-year-old Emmanuel is a student at Wilder Elementary.



Jefferson County Public Schools says that bus driver is not picking up or dropping off students Sept.20 but according to school officials, they're also not planning to suspend the driver.

St. Matthews Police Chief is calling this an accident.



According to the preliminary investigation, Emmanuel hopped off the school bus after being dropped off.



As he was crossing the street, police say the bus driver did not see him before accidentally running over him.

The father of Emmanual says he has a serious head injury but is expected to be okay.

